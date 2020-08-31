Judith Marie Golden, 74, of Rices Landing, died peacefully, in her home, Friday, August 28, 2020. She was born January 19, 1946, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Stephen J. Cavrak Sr. and Sophia K. Dorsey Cavrak of Rices Landing.

Judy graduated from John Adams High School in Queens, N.Y., in 1963 and the City College of New York, where she obtained her Master's degree in Education. She taught elementary school for nearly 40 years, spending most of her career at The Fort Hamilton School, P.S. 104 in Brooklyn. Judy was deeply passionate about her students and education.

Judy lived most of her life in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, N.Y., with her partner, James Gillies, and moved to Rices Landing in 2015 after his passing. She was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. She enjoyed travel, rescuing cats, and attending the theater and ballet with family and friends. Judy will be lovingly remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, and her incredible kindness and generosity. She had many friends, who loved her dearly.

Surviving are a brother, Stephen J. Cavrak Jr. of Burlington, Vt.; a sister, Carol L. Burich of Rices Landing; two nieces, Rene K. (Erik L.) Coccia of Collingswood, N.J., and Stephanie M. Burich of Fairhope, Ala.; and a great nephew, Glenn Joseph Coccia.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, services are private and entrusted to the Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at https://www.michaeljfox.org.