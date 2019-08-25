Judith McKay "Judy" Dobscha, 80, of Washington, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

She was born on September 29, 1938, in Washington, a daughter of the late Glenn E. "Irish" and Jessie Craig McKay.

A 1956 graduate of Trinity High School, she was a member of Taylorstown Presbyterian Church.

Judy worked for many years as the tax collector for South Franklin Township, before working at Columbia Gas, where she worked for 20 years, until her retirement in 1997.

A member of the Washington Chapter 409 Order of the Eastern Star, Judy enjoyed all types of crafts. Her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly.

On June 8, 1956, she married Henry W. Dobscha, who passed away on June 9, 1976.

Surviving are two children, Ron N. Dobscha, of Washington; Lauri L. (Jim) Steele, of Washington; a brother, John A. (Joanne) McKay, of Elysburg, PA; six grandchildren, Jessica (James) Peel, Heather (Cory) Young, Korinne (Sam Carpenter) Mendicino, Sashala (Josh Fitch) Dobscha, Kellie Mendicino, and Brooke Mendicino; seven great grandchildren, Gavin Peel, Sam Carpenter, Gage Peel, Eli Carpenter, Maddin Dobscha, Liam Young, and Ellie Fitch; and her lifelong friend, Virginia Coffield.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, August 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, in the William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Ave., Washington, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Taylorstown Presbyterian Church, 31 Main St., Claysville, PA 15323.

Additional information and guestbook are available on line at www.NealFuneralHome.com.