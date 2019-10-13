Judith Minton "Judy" Johnson, 70, of Washington, formerly of Florida and Kentucky, died Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Donnell House, Washington.

She was born June 14, 1949, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the daughter of the late William Minton and Alice Wolfe Minton.

Judy worked at Smith Kline Bio Science as a lab technician and U.S. Bank as a loan processor, retiring from both.

She was a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Paducah, Ky.

Judy enjoyed spending time with friends at the Wellness Center playing pickleball. She trained and showed standard poodles.

She loved and adored her grandchildren.

On September 8, 1979, she married Steven D. Johnson, who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Christopher T. (Mahtob) Johnson of Chesapeake, Va.; a sister, Marty Dye of Waynesville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kylie and Kaleb; three nieces; and two nephews.

