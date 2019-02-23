Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith S. Pataki.

Judith S. Pataki, 79, of McMurray, died Friday, February 22, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 15, 1939, in New York City, a daughter of the late Jerry and Pauline Bobrofski Lesser.

She graduated from Walton High School in New York City, and went on to obtain her degree from New York University. She subsequently taught for two years in the New York Public School System.

Mrs. Pataki was a member of Beth Israel Congregation, Washington.

She was very creative, spinning her own wool for knitting sweaters, among other creations. She was a long-time member of the Spinners and Weavers' Guild.

She was a beloved sister, mother and grandmother, and was a special-needs advocate for decades.

On June 11, 1960, she married Richard Pataki, MD, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, Robert S. Pataki, MD of New Kensington and Ira T. Pataki of New Wilmington; sister Francine Krieger of New York City; and two grandchildren, Kathryn and Matthew Pataki.

Deceased is a brother, Lewis Lesser.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until noon, the hour of services, Sunday, February 24, in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, with Rabbi David Novitsky officiating. Interment will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, Washington. Memorial contributions may be directed to Beth Israel Congregation, 265 North Avenue, Washington, PA 15301, or to Hadassah Hospital at

www.hadassah-med.com. Condolences may be expressed at

Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor and Lawrence K. Donovan, director.