Judy A. Salmon Augustine
Judy A. Augustine, 78, of Midway, went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, September 4, 2020 in Acuity Hospital, WV.

Mrs. Augustine was born on August 26, 1942, in Midway, a daughter of the late Joseph and Alice Canonge Salmon.

Judy was an office worker for PNC Bank. Mrs. Augustine was a moderator of Washington County Presbyterian Women from 1997-1999 and a member of the Midway Presbyterian Church Quilters. She had a special love for traveling to the beach and hand quilting. Judy was an avid reader, and often could be found with a book in her hand or making a quilt at home for one of her family members. Judy had a strong love for her faith, that was only comparable to the love of her family, especially, her grandchildren.

Surviving is her loving husband, Gary Augustine, of Midway; children, Scott (Cindy) Augustine of Conn., and Robb (Tracy) Augustine of Ohio; grandchildren; Emma, Benjamin, Joseph, Zachary, Joshua Augustine.

Friends and family were received Monday at Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway 724-796-3301. A brief visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hickory United Presbyterian Church, a service will follow at the church. Interment will be held at Center Cemetery, following the service.

Please sign the guestbook at, thomas-littlefuneralservice.com







Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
(724) 796-3301
