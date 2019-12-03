Judy A. Tennant Smith, 68, of Pine Bank, Pa., passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

Born August 14, 1951, in Jollytown, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Burl Tennant and Leona Taylor Tennant, of Pine Bank.

Judy was a Greene County resident most of her life. She graduated from West Greene High School in 1969.

Judy was an office manager for Brown Equipment and Machine for 30 years until her retirement in 2016. She enjoyed reading Stephen King books, watching sports, sci-fi movies and listening to David Allen Coe.

Judy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-niece; they were her life. She tirelessly gave her time and attention to her immediate family and extended family with her passion for the family reunions. Family was always first to her, especially her daughter and grandson.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Angela (Greg) Price-Eddy of Morgantown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Antonio Eddy, Brock Price and Gregory Eddy; four sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Walsh of Kirtland, Ohio, Sandy (Bob) Thomas of Winston Salem, N.C., Barb Kelly of Pine Bank and Rita Tennant of Oak Forest, Pa.; one brother, Jeff (Mary) Tennant of Ellsworth, Pa.; one half-brother, Burl "Sonny" (Louise) Tennant of Washington, Pa.; one half-sister, Sue (Nelson) Tennant of Daybrook, W.Va.; one niece, Amber Humble of Pine Bank; one nephew, Brian Yeager of Charlotte, N.C.; one great-niece, Allee Humble.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her soulmate, Robert "Motorcycle Bob" Morris; one half-brother, Jim Tennant; one half-sister, Alma Temple.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, at Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC., 3275 W. Roy Furman Hwy., Rogersville, PA 15359, telephone: 724-499-5181. A funeral service will be immediately after the visitation at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Jimmy Jarvis officiating. Burial will follow at Eakin Cemetery, Jollytown.

