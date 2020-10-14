Judy A. Trunzo Polaski, 83, of Monongahela, died Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in her home.

Born March 10, 1937, in New Eagle, she was the daughter of John and Virginia Furiga Trunzo. A graduate of Monongahela High School, Judy was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Parish in Monongahela and had worked for many years at the former United Dairy Farms (milk store) in Monongahela.

Surviving are three sons, Anthony (Vicki) Polaski of New Eagle, Christopher "Fred" (Barbara) Polaski of New Eagle and David (Billie Jo) Polaski of Monongahela; and two daughters, Barbara (Charles) Salvitti of Mohnton and Beth (Mike) Tesznar of Monessen; a brother, Richard (Joan) Trunzo of New Eagle; eight grandchildren, Michael and Megan Salvitti, Samantha and Patrick Polaski, Alec Tesznar, Kristy Bodnar, Bill (Katie) Hecklick and Bryan (Breanna) Hecklick; five great-grandchildren, Isabella Angell, Mackenzie Haladyna, Bryce Elish and Bryce and Brielle Hecklick; along with many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Francis A. Polaski, who died August 5, 2017.

Friends will be received in the Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, marshallmarrafuneralhome.com from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Funeral prayers will begin in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, October 17 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated in St. Andrew the Apostle Parish, 722 West Main Street, Monongahela at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Carroll Township.