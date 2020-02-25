Judy Faye Tennant, 67, of Waynesburg, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born June 13, 1952, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Harmon L. and Elva Simpson Rogers.

She was a member of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 1970.

Judy was a homemaker and a devoted mother. She was affiliated with the Church of God of Prophecy in Waynesburg. Judy loved gardening.

Surviving are a son, John S. Tennant (Wendy Marie) of Waynesburg; a daughter, Amanda Wunder of Waynesburg; four grandchildren, Alyssa Hope Tennant, John M. Wunder, Joshua Kaufman and Lily Long; and a great-grandson, Michael Hodgson. Also surviving are her fianc, Kevin Holleran; and several nieces and nephews.

Judy was the youngest of nine children.

Her husband, John E. Tennant, and her son, James E. Tennant, predeceased her.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, with Pastor Judy Rush officiating, followed by interment in Blacksville Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.