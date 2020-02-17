Judy L. Bane, 75, of Deemston Borough, died Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born June 13, 1944, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Joseph Bartowick and Pauline Martin Edgar.

Judy was a graduate of West Greene High School.

She worked as a bus driver for Jefferson-Morgan School District and enjoyed driving and all her students over the years.

When her health permitted, she enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family.

On October 16, 1963, she married Stephen H. Bane, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Sharon (Tim) Rice of Clarksville, Judith Bane (Tommy Areford) of Jefferson, Barbara (Alan) Yanak of Clarksville and Stephen (Kathleen) Bane of Clarksville, and two sisters, Rosemary (Pete) Arigoni of Jefferson and Charlotte Workman of Fredericktown.

Deceased are a son, William T. Bane; two brothers, William "Bill" Bartowick and Joseph "Sonny" Bartowick; and two sisters, Sophie Stimmell and Betty Bane.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, in Behm Funeral Home, 1477 Jefferson Road, Jefferson, PA 15344, Gregory P. Rohanna, supervisor.

Condolences may be expressed at www.behm-funeralhomes.com.