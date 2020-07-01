Judy L. Lash, 71, of New Castle, Ind., formerly of Washington, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. She was born June 22, 1949, a daughter of the late Thurman M. and Mabel E. Scott Peel.

A 1967 graduate of Washington High School, she graduated from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1969 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting from Waynesburg University. Judy worked as a Registered Nurse her entire adult life until she retired from St. John's Hospice in Anderson.

Judy enjoyed crossword and Sudoku puzzles and was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Surviving are her children, Michelle (Chris) Negley of Waynesburg, Heather Couch of New Castle and Robert (Ginny) Lash of Anderson; along with seven grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one stepgreat-grandchild; sisters Marigene Golinski of Canonsburg and Susan Piatt of Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Peel.

At Judy's request, there will be no public services.

Arrangements handled by Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, New Castle.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at hinsey-brown.com.