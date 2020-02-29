Judy Marie Whipkey Chambers, born October 30, 1948, a nurse and lifelong resident of Waynesburg, died peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Judy is survived by her brothers, James Whipkey and Terry Whipkey; her sons, Rick Gatrell, Mike Gatrell and Chris Eaton; her daughter, Cassi Eaton; and six grandchildren.

Judy worked as a nurse for 40 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and giving her caring heart to anyone who needed it.

Judy requested that no flowers be sent; instead, she asked that donations be made to Autism Speaks, an organization near and dear to her heart. Her final wish was to be cremated and to have no formal service. Her family will celebrate her wonderful life privately.

Arrangements are entrusted to Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

