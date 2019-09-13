Julia Ann Talarico, 64, of Squirrel Hill, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 5, 2019, from complications of bacterial pneumonia.

Julia was a graduate of St. Paul's Cathedral High School. She was the beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Julia Talarico; sister of Joseph Talarico (Farrell), Ronald Talarico (Karin) and the late Richard Talarico (survived by Deborah); devoted aunt to Katie Talarico (Jose Ramirez-Del Toro), Anne Talarico Doring (James), Maggie Talarico (Derek Rogers), Lindsay Talarico Turner (Robert), Alison Talarico King (Patrick), Richard Talarico (Michelle) and Joseph Talarico; also survived by many great-nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.

Visitations will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 15, at Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home, Inc., 214 Virginia Avenue, Mt. Washington, 412-381-2323. Interment will be private and held at a later date.

If desired, contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society at www.animalfriendshs.org. www.bruscofalvo.com.