Julia H. Ambrogi, 92, of Houston, died Monday, November 25, 2019, in Canonsburg Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1927, in New Mine, a daughter of Secondo and Elvira Brunettini Ambrogi.

Miss Ambrogi was a graduate of Kittaning High School and was a devout Catholic.

For 30 years, she worked for TRW of Cleveland, Ohio, as director of human resources.

She enjoyed golfing, sewing, painting and loved being around her family.

Surviving are a sister, Emma Johnson, with whom she resided; a brother-in-law, Constantine Kokinakis of West Palm Beach, Fla.; two nieces, Bonnie Jean Ambrogi and Judy Boggs (Kevin); seven nephews, Fred Ambrogi (Julia), David Ambrogi (Jackie), Thomas Ambrogi (Lynn), Harold Johnson Jr., Leonard Rizzo (Lisa), Louis Rizzo and Christopher Kokinakis; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, Achillie and Merino Ambrogi, and three sisters, Mary Rizzo, Rose Ambrogi and Betty Jean Kokinakis.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, in Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, Meadow Lands, with the Rev. Carmen A. D'Amico as celebrant. Interment will be private in Cleveland.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.