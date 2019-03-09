Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Loretta Dhayer.

Julia Loretta Dhayer, 89, of Paris, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Weirton Medical Center. She was born April 5, 1929, in Cedar Grove, the daughter of the late John and Christina Mican Seamon.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Dhayer, Jr. in 1995; sisters Mary Fusarelli and Bertha Lis; and brothers Joseph, Pete and John Bartanus.

Julia was an active member of her community and Paris Presbyterian Church and Weirton Chapter No.147, Order of the Eastern Star. She retired as a welder from the former Colliers Steel Company. Julia's home was so welcoming, she loved to entertain and travel, which she did extensively. She was loved dearly.

Surviving are her son, Charles Dhayer of Avella; nieces Sandra Lis Marshall (late Victor) of Bridgeville, Shirley Fitzpatrick (Richard) of Sebring, Fla., Rosemary Eakin (John) of Hookstown and Marlene Barrett (Harry) of Hookstown; nephews Anthony Fusarelli (Michelle) and , Joseph Bartanus (Lisa) of Greenwood, S.C.; sister-in-law Gloria Jones of Burgettstown; great-nieces Lindsey Victoria Miller (Charles) of Cecil, Deanna Beardmore (Byron) of Hookstown, Cristin Fitzpatrick and Chloe Fitzpatrick; great-nephew William Barrett (Erin) of Chicago, Ill.; and several more great-nephews.

Visitation will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday in Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, W.Va., where the funeral/committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, with the Reverend Dr. Christina Hosler presiding. Interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions are suggested in Julia's name to Paris Presbyterian Church, 127 Steubenville Pike, Burgettstown, PA 15021. www.steelandwolfe.com