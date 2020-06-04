Julia Pauline Luketich, 91, of Ellsworth, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. She was born July 2, 1928, in Vandergrift, a daughter of the late Carl and Julia Blazevich Surkalovich.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish-Bentleyville Campus, Cokeburg Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 354 and an active member of the Bentworth Senior Citizens.

A homemaker, Julia enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking.

On October 9, 1948, she married George Luketich Sr., who died October 28, 1994. They celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Robert Luketich (Maryann) of Carnegie, Edward Luketich (Lisa) of Fayette City and George Luketich (Arlene) of Ellsworth; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Anthony, Michael and Andrew Surkalovich; and a sister, Mary Flukas.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment is in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

