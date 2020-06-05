Julia Pauline Luketich
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Julia Pauline Luketich, 91, of Ellsworth, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, in her home. She was born July 2, 1928, in Vandergrift, a daughter of the late Carl and Julia Blazevich Surkalovich.

She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish-Bentleyville Campus, Cokeburg Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 354 and an active member of the Bentworth Senior Citizens.

A homemaker, Julia enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking.

On October 9, 1948, she married George Luketich Sr., who died October 28, 1994. They celebrated 46 years of marriage.

Surviving are three children, Robert Luketich (Maryann) of Carnegie, Edward Luketich (Lisa) of Fayette City and George Luketich (Arlene) of Ellsworth; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are three brothers, Anthony, Michael and Andrew Surkalovich; and a sister, Mary Flukas.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of Greenlee's Bentleyville Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville, PA 15314. Interment is in Scenery Hill Cemetery.

Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved