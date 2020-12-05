Julia Rose Diamond, 63, of Coraopolis, Moon Township, passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020, in her home, after a brief illness.

She was born May 17, 1957, a daughter of the late John J. Diamond Sr. and Viola I. Freshwater Diamond.

She attended Burgettstown High School, and earned her Bachelors and Master degrees in nursing and worked for many years as a registered nurse for Highmark. She was the assistant director of nursing at Valley Care Nursing Home in Emsworth.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Marcie Moore of Clinton; her three grandchildren, Corey Holeva, William and Maranda Markish; a brother, William E. Diamond and wife Fran of Langeloth; three sisters, Christeana Zielinski of Burgettstown, Helen Linger (Ron Harbaugh) of Burgettstown, and Rita E. Babeaux and husband John of Valparaiso, Ind.; her companion, Joe O'Leary, with whom she made her home; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Jane Diamond and Margaret Stroop; and a brother, John Joseph Diamond Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 7, in the Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021, where a blessing service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening, with the Rev. Zach Galiyas of St. Isidore the Farmer Parish officiating. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery at a later date.

