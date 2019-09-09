Julia Sapp Kochanski, 93, of Canonsburg, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Townview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canonsburg. She was born April 24, 1926, in Canonsburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Maria Skiba Sapp.

Julia lived her life in Canonsburg, where she was a homemaker and faithful member of St. Genevieve Roman Catholic Church and then St. Patrick's Church. Prior to her marriage, Julia had been a longtime member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Canonsburg.

Julia was loved by all who knew her and she had a smile and giggle for everyone.

She is survived by nieces and nephews.

On July 3, 1949, she married Edwin H. Kochanski, who preceded her in death in June of 2001. Julia was the last of her immediate family. Deceased, in addition to her husband and parents, are her brothers, Henry, John, Michael, Peter and her twin brother Sam Sapp; and her sister, Anna Sapp.

Friends are welcome from 11 a.m. until noon Friday, September 13, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with interment to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick Parish or OSPTA Hospice, 4325 State Route 51 North, Belle Vernon, PA 15012. To view or extend condolences, visit www.salandrafunerals.com.