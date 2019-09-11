Julia Sapp Kochanski (1926 - 2019)
Visitation times have changed for Julia Sapp Kochanski, 93, of Canonsburg, who passed away peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019, in TownView Health and Rehabilitation Center, Canonsburg.

Friends are welcome from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services Inc., Joseph P. Salandra, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, 724-745-8120. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon Friday in St. Patrick Church, 317 West Pike Street, Canonsburg, with interment to follow in St. Patrick Cemetery.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019
