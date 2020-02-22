Julia Zura Watson, 94, of South Fayette Township, died February 17, 2020.

She was born July 2, 1925, in Cuddy, a daughter of the late Michael and Sophie Smider Zura.

On October 15, 1949, she married Wilbur Keith Watson Jr, who died December 18, 2004.

Julia was a graduate of South Fayette High School. She enjoyed cooking, baking and taking care of her great-grandchildren. She is the loving mother of Keith (Penny) Watson, Mike (Bea) Watson, Lynn (Dave) Cherry, Sandy (Mark) Morgan and the late Colleen Jiblits and her husband Bill, who survives; beloved sister of the late Pete and Andy Zura, Lil Lehman, Sophie Nadeja, Rose Bessemer, Anna Klinger, Helen Rellich and Marie Cole. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, in the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 25. Interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township. Memorials may be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, 1257 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330. View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.