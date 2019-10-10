Juliann Benlock, 77, of Washington, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born March 30, 1942, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary Kovach Boksan.

Mrs. Benlock attended California Area High School and was employed as a server at Browns Steak House and Hugo's Restaurant in Centerville for many years.

Juliann enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo and going to The Meadows Casino.

Surviving are two children, Kimberly Workman and Michael Benlock, both of Washington; two grandchildren, Ian and Jason Workman; two great-grandchildren, Lilly and Brantley Workman; two brothers, Alex Boksan of Columbus, Ohio, and Robert Kovach of Connecticut; a niece, Erin Kirkland; a nephew, Justin Boksan; and great-nieces and nephews Julianna and Renison Kirkland and Waylon Boksan.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, are her husband, James P. Benlock, and a brother, Frank Boksan.

A private memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery, Fayette County, with Pastor Jim Martsolf officiating.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Washington Hospital Foundation Legacy Library, 155 Wilson Avenue, Washington, PA 15301.

