Julie Lynn Samek

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julie Lynn Samek.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julie Lynn Samek, 35, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born November 20, 1984, in Lancaster, a daughter of Mike and Brenda Compton Eddy.

Julie was employed as a manager at McDonald's in Waynesburg.

She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Eddy.

Surviving are her parents, Michael and Brenda Compton Eddy; husband Kenneth Patrick Samek; sons David Renner, Senator Renner and Robert Jackson; and brothers Bruce Compton and Matthew Eddy.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 31, in the chapel of John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with the Rev. Randy Byers officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.