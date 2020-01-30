Julie Lynn Samek, 35, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.

She was born November 20, 1984, in Lancaster, a daughter of Mike and Brenda Compton Eddy.

Julie was employed as a manager at McDonald's in Waynesburg.

She was predeceased by her brother, Michael Eddy.

Surviving are her parents, Michael and Brenda Compton Eddy; husband Kenneth Patrick Samek; sons David Renner, Senator Renner and Robert Jackson; and brothers Bruce Compton and Matthew Eddy.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 3 to 6 p.m., the hour of service, Friday, January 31, in the chapel of John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, with the Rev. Randy Byers officiating. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to John S. Maykuth Jr. Funeral Home, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA 15461.