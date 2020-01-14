Julius Finley, 86, of Spring Hill, Fla., passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

He was born August 16, 1933, in Westland, a son of the late Gilbert and Dorothy Mosley Finley.

He graduated from Hickory High School and was a letterman in three sports. Julius served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a mechanical engineer for four decades. Julius was a past member of the Board of Auditors for Mt. Pleasant Township.

He was a member of the Antioch Fellowship Baptist Church in Spring Hill, where he taught Sunday school. Julius was an avid golfer and a first-degree black belt in karate.

He married Peggy "Peg" Alberta Thornton, who preceded him in death. Also deceased, in addition to parents and wife, are three brothers, William, Cloyce and Wilford, and a sister, Dorothy.

Julius and Peg had no children, but he is survived by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Julius will be laid to rest in Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Fla.