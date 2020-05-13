Mr. Julius Phillips, 93, of Burlington, N.C., passed away in Liberty Commons at 3:14 p.m. Sunday, May 10, 2020.A native of Vestaburg, he was the husband of 66 years to the late Nancy Rankin Phillips; and a son of John and Julia Phillips, both deceased.Mr. Phillips attended Centerville High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II, and was honorably discharged in 1946.Julius was co-owner of Village Market in Vestaburg and Dandy Dollar in Clarksville. He also worked for Loblaws, Inc. He was a member of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1776. Before retiring, he worked for Giant Eagle as a butcher and regional manager.He enjoyed watching his boys growing up and playing sports, traveling to North Carolina, and watching the Steelers and Pirates. He also enjoyed working in his yard and attending to his garden during the summer. Mr. Phillips was a lifetime member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Brownsville.Survivors include two children, JuJu Phillips of Hickory and Jeffrey A. Phillips (Carol) of Burlington; and two grandchildren, Kelby Phillips of Burlington and Zachary Phillips of Whitsett. He was preceded in death by eight brothers and four sisters.A service will be held at a later date.Rich & Thompson Funeral and Cremation Service in Burlington is assisting the family.Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 13, 2020.