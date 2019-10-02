June B. McConnell Langley, 62, of Eclectic, Ala., formerly of Cecil, passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 25, 2019, in her home in Alabama.

She was born August 12, 1957, a daughter of the late Irk and Frances McConnell.

She was the beloved sister to Irk (Cathy Jo) McConnell, Mary Jane McConnell, John (Bonnie) McConnell, Jean (Vinny) Copploe and Bryan (Rita) McConnell. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins whom she dearly loved and kept in contact with on a regular basis.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Donald K. Langley, and will be buried with him in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 4, in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Cecil Township, with Father George Moneck officiating.

Local arrangements are entrusted to Coleman-Taylor Funeral Services, Cecil.