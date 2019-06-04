June E. Enrico Stewart, 98, of Washington, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

She was born June 30, 1920, in Herminie, a daughter of the late Gasper and Elizabeth Gargan Enrico.

Surviving are two daughters, Dr. Connie (Allan) Greene-Fredland of Chicago, Ill., and Melissa (Robert) Graham of Claysville; eight grandchildren, Douglas (Pat) Knapp, Mia (Brett) Valmassei, Gabriel (Mia) Greene, Conor Fredland, Justin (Danielle) Krane, Damon (Ece) Krane, Timothy (Mark) Susman and Megan Susman; and five great-grandchildren, Leneke, Dominic, Alaina, Beatrix and Ramona.

Deceased are a daughter, Mary Elizabeth Susman, and six siblings, Dora, Gasper Jr., Gertrude, Evelyn, Everson and William.

June loved roses and had a lifelong love affair with Frank Sinatra.

All services will be private by Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333.

Memorial contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 2005 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84106.

