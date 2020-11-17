1/
June Elder Saint
June Elder Saint, 87, of Washington, died Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Transitions Healthcare, Washington.

She was born October 11, 1933, in Washington, a daughter of the late Thomas A. and Frances Gaston Elder.

She was a 1951 graduate of Washington High School and went on to work at Weber's National Store for 25 years. She then worked for Lens Crafters, and finally, for Lang Optometry. She was a member of First Christian Church, Washington, where she served as an elder and a deacon. She was a former member of the Washington Hospital Auxiliary.

On August 20, 1955, she married David Saint in Winchester, Va. Mr. Saint is deceased. Also deceased is her daughter, Susan Diane Saint Gorrell.

Surviving are a grandson, Keith R. Gorrell Jr. of Ohio; a cousin, Donna Weaver Evelsizer of Virginia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

All services will be private. A private interment will take place in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to First Christian Church, 615 East Beau Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Condolences may be expressed at www.piattandbarnhillfh.com. Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors, Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Dr. Lawrence K. Donovan, director, and Andrew C. Piatt, director.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 17, 2020.
