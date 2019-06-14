June Evalee Keenan, 93, of Washington, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born June 7, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Allender and Evelyn Fogle Allender.

June was a 1944 graduate of Trinity High School and worked as head teller for 18 years at Washington Federal Bank. She formerly worked for a brokerage firm in Pittsburgh.

She was a member of Washington Alliance Church.

June also was a former member of Washington Business and Professional women's club.

She enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood in Banetown and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She married Verne Keenan, who died July 15, 1986.

Surviving are a son, William "Bill" (Sandy) Keenan of Washington; a daughter, April (Kevin) Ryan of Washington; a brother, Clarence (Jeannie) Allender of Washington; seven grandchildren, Anton, Lisa, Tina, Tiffany, Shiloh, Jory and Christal; and nine great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a brother, Earle Allender, and a sister, Darlene Allender, who died when she was a child.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, June 17, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Kevin Ryan officiating. Burial will be private in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Washington Alliance Church, 246 Sanitarium Road, Washington, PA 15301, will set up a fund for youth mission trips.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.