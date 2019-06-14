June Evalee Keenan (1926 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June Evalee Keenan.
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

June Evalee Keenan, 93, of Washington, died Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington.

She was born June 7, 1926, in Washington, a daughter of the late Clarence Allender and Evelyn Fogle Allender.

June was a 1944 graduate of Trinity High School and worked as head teller for 18 years at Washington Federal Bank. She formerly worked for a brokerage firm in Pittsburgh.

She was a member of Washington Alliance Church.

June also was a former member of Washington Business and Professional women's club.

She enjoyed sharing stories about her childhood in Banetown and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

She married Verne Keenan, who died July 15, 1986.

Surviving are a son, William "Bill" (Sandy) Keenan of Washington; a daughter, April (Kevin) Ryan of Washington; a brother, Clarence (Jeannie) Allender of Washington; seven grandchildren, Anton, Lisa, Tina, Tiffany, Shiloh, Jory and Christal; and nine great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a brother, Earle Allender, and a sister, Darlene Allender, who died when she was a child.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Monday, June 17, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Kevin Ryan officiating. Burial will be private in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Washington Alliance Church, 246 Sanitarium Road, Washington, PA 15301, will set up a fund for youth mission trips.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on June 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.