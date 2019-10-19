June Lorraine Puskarich, 89, of Washington, died Thursday, October 17, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born November 6, 1929, in Bentleyville, a daughter of the late Herman and Lula Bowser Santee.

Mrs. Puskarich graduated from Bentleyville High School in 1947, from Washington Hospital School of Nursing in 1950, and from California University in 1970. She was a registered nurse and nursing supervisor at the Washington Hospital for over 35 years.

Mrs. Puskarich loved to play bridge, and in her younger years, enjoyed boating. She loved baking, especially pies, which were her specialty, and spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Puskarich was a member of Church of the Covenant.

On July 20, 1949, she married Joseph Puskarich, with whom she celebrated 70 years of marriage this year.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, are two daughters, Barbara Jo Gwynne of Morgantown, W.Va., and Patti (Dr. David) Bowman of Wheeling, W.Va.; three sisters, Phyllis Santee of Washington, Lee Sharpless of Millville, N.J., and Gerry Wilman of Tamarac, Fla.; four grandchildren, David (fiancée Renee) Bowman of Wheeling, Katie (Nick) Durkalski of Bay Village, Ohio, Tyler (Cristen) Gwynne of Morgantown and Dr. Mackenzie Gwynne (Dr. Neill Tuten) of Charleston, S.C.; and three great-grandchildren, Brooks, Lennon and Marlowe Durkalski.

Deceased are a daughter, Bonnie Puskarich; and two sisters, Norma Jean Santee and Shirley Santee.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Health System School of Nursing, Scholarship Fund, in memory of June Puskarich.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.