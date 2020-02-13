June M. Harvey Zavora, 94, of Waynesburg, died at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in WHS-Greene, Waynesburg.

She was born Thursday, June 11, 1925, in Salisbury, England, a daughter of the late William Harvey and Margaret Lucy Harvey.

Mrs. Zavora was a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Waynesburg. She enjoyed sewing and knitting. She was a great mother and loved to take care of her home. She worked at the former Heck's Department Store in Waynesburg and the Waynesburg McDonald's.

Her husband, Casimer P. Zavora, died August 9, 1974.

Surviving are a daughter, Margaret Zavora of Bethel Park; a son, Paul Zavora of Waynesburg; a sister, Linda (John) Nunn; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are a sister, Edna Hayward, and two brothers, John Harvey and Oxley Harvey, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the prayer service, Monday, February 17, in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. in St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 232 East High Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, with Father Francis Frazer as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Waynesburg.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.