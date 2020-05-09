Justin C. Dye, 46, of Beallsville, formerly of Oxon Hill, Md., passed away at 8:05 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, in UPMC-Montefiore hospital, Pittsburgh.Justin was born October 20, 1973, in Washington, D.C., the youngest son of the late Susan Taylor Dye.Justin was a 1991 graduate of Oxon Hill High School.Mr. Dye worked as the head server for numerous restaurants in Las Vegas, Florida and California. He was very good at his job and as a result, he was asked to wait on numerous celebrities and dignitaries. He jokingly referred to himself as "Server to the Stars." While in Maryland, Justin worked for Panel Man Office Solutions for many years.Justin was an avid sports enthusiast, especially when it came to sports teams in Washington, D.C.Justin was a very talented gamer who developed several gaming systems. He was also an amazing singer and loved music.Always considered a "free spirit," Justin loved animals and was always very generous with his time and money. Justin cherished his family and friends, and would do anything for them.He is survived by his longtime companion of 22 years, Liane Plutch. Also surviving are a sister, Deanne Dye of Alexandria, Va.; two brothers, Jeff Dye (Jen) of Lothian, Md., and Jon Dye (Diane) of Indian Head, Md.; stepdaughter Lilly Plutch of Beallsville; several aunts and uncles; two nieces and a nephew, Taylor, Hannah and Logan Dye; and his faithful cat, Ray, and his dog, Chanel.Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. A celebration of life/memorial service will be held at a later date.A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 9, 2020.