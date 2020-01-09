Justin Francis Fox, 31, of Khedive, where he lived with his mother and stepfather, died at 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in his home.

He was born Friday, November 18, 1988, in Waynesburg, a son of Mark (Candy) Fox of Waynesburg and Carolyn Thomas Fox and James Morton of Carmichaels.

Justin was a graduate of Waynesburg Central High School Class of 2007. He was a social member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3491. He liked to camp, fish, hunt and loved his dogs Sophie, Hendrix and Sally. He also loved going to auctions. Justin especially loved to spend time with his family and friends.

He had his CDL license and drove truck for Seven Points Trucking Company in Waynesburg.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Arnold and Sheila Fox of Waynesburg; his paternal grandmother, Linda Filiatrault of Clarksville; his maternal grandparents, Paul and Faye Thomas Jr. of Carmichaels; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins who loved him.

Deceased are his maternal grandmother, Darla Thomas; his maternal great-grandparents, Mary and Paul Thomas; his paternal great-grandfather, Walt "OPA" Filiatrault; his great-grandmother, Dorothy Thistlewaite; his paternal great-grandparents, Lillian and Francis Fox Jr.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, with Pastor Kevin Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Oakmont Cemetery, Waynesburg.

