Justin Paul Platt, 31, of Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 2, 2019. He was born on November 11, 1987, in Washington, son of Alvin and Darlene Platt, who survive.

Justin was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, golfing, canoeing, rock climbing and mountain biking. He was an avid weight lifter and enjoyed working out at his gym. Above all, he loved his daughter, Amelia, more than life itself. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. He will be remembered for his love of animals and his kind heart.

Also surviving, along with his parents and daughter, are two brothers, Scott Platt and Jason (Jessica) Platt; his nieces, Ava and Payton Platt; also many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 6 at the Warchol Funeral Home, Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7 with the Reverend William J. Youmans officiating. Interment to follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.