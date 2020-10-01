1/
Justin Peterson
1981 - 2020

Justin Peterson, 39, of Lawrence, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, September 27, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1981, in Canonsburg, a son of Susan Gilbert of Lawrence and Lester Peterson (Kathryn) of Canonsburg.

Justin attended Canon-McMillan High School where he excelled in football, baseball, basketball and track and field. It was also where he discovered his love for all things music.

In addition to his parents, Justin leaves behind to cherish his memory his children, Brianna Ferri and Dezmond Peterson, both of Canonsburg, Island, Jezlynn, Karmyn and Lincoln Peterson, all of Latrobe; a sister, Summer Peterson of Mt. Lebanon; three brothers, Daniel Peterson of Canonsburg and Stedman Peterson and Alexander Adams, both of Lawrence; nephews and nieces, Samuel Bundridge of Mt. Lebanon, Christian Hughes of Clearwater, Fla., Abrionna, Xavian and Skyla Peterson of Strabane; several aunts, uncles and a host of cousins.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Doris Gilbert and Daniel and Amelia Peterson; as well as a cousin, Luke Gilbert, who died in infancy.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 2, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, Owner/Supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342. Services and interment will be private.

Due to present circumstances, masks must be worn, social distancing and occupancy limits will be enforced.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd.
27 Cherry Ave.
Houston, PA 15342
7247452350
