Kacey Coen Shuba, 20, of Chartiers Township, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born September 10, 1999, in Washington, a daughter of Terry and Mary Ward Shuba of Chartiers Township.

Ms. Shuba was 2018 graduate of Chartiers-Houston High School and studied for two years at Slippery Rock University.

She was employed at Chipotle Mexican Grill in Washington.

Kacey was Kacey, a kind and giving beautiful young soul who enjoyed doing makeup, reading poetry, cooking, painting, her dog Mya, hanging out with her friends and spending time with her family.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are a sister, Sarah Shuba of Chartiers Township; her maternal grandparents, Bob and Sue Ezersky Shuba of Chartiers Township; five uncles, Scott Shuba (Tonya) and Mark Shuba (Donna), both of Simpsonville, S.C., Burl Ward (Marjorie) and Bob Ward (Beth), both of Washington, and Gordon Downey of Finleyville; four aunts, Rose Brozenick (George) of Finleyville, Marilea Downey of Newport News, Va., Peg Moss of Washington and Patty Schimuschal (Jeff) of Pittsburgh; two special cousins, J.R. Welch of Meadow Lands and Bobby Welch (Tracey) of Cokeburg; and several great aunts, great uncles and cousins.

Deceased are her maternal grandparents, George and Jane Welch Coen; and an aunt, Georgetta "Punky" Ward.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., Robert K. McIlvaine, owner/supervisor, 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, PA 15342, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 16. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

Condolences may be left by viewing the obituary at www.mcilvaine-speakman.com.