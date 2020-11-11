Karen Ann Bails, 77, of Canonsburg, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

She was born November 19, 1942, in Washington, a daughter of Henry and Mary Burchak Spiller.

Prior to her retirement, she was a teacher at Penn Commercial College in Washington.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star, and a member of Chartiers Hill Presbyterian Church, where she played the bells, and was active in the choir.

On September 22, 1960, she married Frank Bails, who died February 14, 1982, after 21 years of marriage.

Surviving are her sons, David (Patty) Bails of Houston, and Jason Bails of Canonsburg; grandchildren Joshua Bails and Chloe Bails; along with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Ms. Bails was preceded in death by her brother, Henry Keith Spiller.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12, in Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services, LTD, 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, 724-746-1000. In the continued interest of public safety, state regulations will be enforced and everyone is required to wear a facial covering. Services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

