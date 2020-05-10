Karen Ann Stetar Morrow, 73, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.She was born June 14, 1946, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Matt and Pearl Allison Stetar.Prior to her retirement last year, she worked at American Foods and later JMS Business Machines in Slovan, where she enjoyed talking with customers.She was a lifelong Burgettstown resident and an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, where she often volunteered to help make pierogi for their fish fries and special dinners. Karen had been an avid bowler for many years in the Weirton league and also bowled with her husband in the Our Lady of Lourdes league.Karen and Jim were married for over 30 years, until his death in November 2015.She is survived by sisters Mary Lee (the late Daniel) Adamson and Raegene (Tom) Snyder; brother James (Debra) Stetar; stepdaughter Dorothy; stepson Robert; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Another stepson, James, preceded her in death last year.Karen enjoyed building jigsaw puzzles, solving word puzzles, interacting on Facebook, going to lunch with longtime friends and especially family gatherings. She could always be counted on to wear a silly seasonal hat and bring games and treats for the kids. Her love of bad jokes and groan-worthy puns will be sorely missed.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Karen by the Rev. Harry R. Bielewicz on Saturday, May 9, in Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church, and interment was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery privately for her immediate family.Those wishing to remember Mrs. Morrow in a special way may make a donation in her memory to Washington Area Humane Society, 1537 Route 136, Eighty Four, PA 15330, www.washingtonpashelter.org.Arrangements were under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 10, 2020.