Karen Diane Read Kelley, 63, of Moon Township, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019.

She was born December 27, 1955, in Washington, a daughter of the late Phillip Sr. and Mae White Read. She was the beloved sister of the late Keith Read, Patricia Campbell Read and Phillip Read.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, George Kelley; her children, Robin (Marshall) Bruce, Melissa Scamman, Bobbie Jo (Kristofer) Boyle and Corey Kelley; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Zach Krobot, Nicole Stahl, Kasey, Cody Scamman, Darian, Devin Law, Trinity Boyle; three great-grandchildren; and her brother Chuck (Rhonda) Read.

A memorial luncheon will be held for family and friends from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, October 19, at Hanover Fire Hall, 2697 State Route 18, Hookstown, to celebrate the life of Karen Kelley.

Arrangements are entrusted to Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Moon Township.