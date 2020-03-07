Karen E. Ashcraft Mankey

Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Burial
Following Services
Upper Ten Mile Cemetery.
Obituary
Karen E. Ashcraft Mankey, 70, of Washington, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian.

She was born December 29, 1949, in Monongahela, a daughter of the late Clarence G. Ashcraft and Virginia Sickels Ashcraft.

Karen was a graduate of Monongahela High School.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking and going to yard sales.

Karen loved spending time with her grandchildren.

On September 8, 1972, she married James C. Mankey, who died August 9, 2010.

Surviving are her children, Bonnie R. (Peter Ketting) Petros of Washington, Rebecca S. (Rob) Miller of Washington, Justin E. (Julia) Mankey of Washington, Joshua R. (Alicia) Mankey of Washington; two sisters, Virginia Kisiday of Coal Center, Nancy McMurdy of Beaver Falls; eight grandchildren, Madison Petros, Robbie, Olivia and Sara Miller, Elliana and Xavier Mankey, Violet and Calvin Mankey; numerous nieces and nephews.

Deceased are three brothers, Russell Ashcraft, Terry Ashcraft and Kenneth Ashcraft.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, with Rev. Fred McCloskey officiating. Burial will follow at Upper Ten Mile Cemetery.

Memorial donation can be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or www.michaeljfox.org/donate. Additional information and a guest book are available online at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Mar. 7, 2020
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.