Karen I. Tyler, 71, of Bentleyville, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.

Friends are welcome to her memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 34 Circle Road, Daisytown.

Arrangements in care of the Thompson-Marodi Funeral Home, Bentleyville.

To leave a condolence message, visit www.thompson-marodi.com.