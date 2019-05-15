Karen Jean Marie Stuvek Harr (1955 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "We are so sorry to hear of Karens passing. may your..."
    - Delbert & maxine Sloneker
  • "Barb, So very sorry for the loss of your sister. Prayers..."
    - Sandi (Grable) Palone
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Janice & Marty Yoskovich
Service Information
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA
15320-1269
(724)-966-5500
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Vigil
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:45 PM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Yoskovich Funeral Home
300 South Vine Street
Carmichaels, PA 15320-1269
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church
Carmichaels, PA
View Map
Obituary
Karen "Bubbie" Jean Marie Stuvek Harr, 63, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, W.Va., surrounded by her family.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Albin McGinnis as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park. A vigil service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to West Virginia University Children's Hospital, Cure Kids Cancer Fund, in memory of Karen "Bubbie" Harr, P.O. Box 8200, Morgantown, WV 26506.

For additional information and to sign a guest book, visit www.YoskovichFH.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 15, 2019
