Karen "Bubbie" Jean Marie Stuvek Harr, 63, of Carmichaels, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Weirton Medical Center, Weirton, W.Va., surrounded by her family.

Family and friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Yoskovich Funeral Home, 724-966-5500, Martin J. Yoskovich, funeral director, 300 South Vine Street (Route 88), Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, followed by a Mass of the Resurrection at 11 a.m. in St. Hugh Roman Catholic Church, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Albin McGinnis as celebrant.

Interment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park. A vigil service will be held at 2:45 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to West Virginia University Children's Hospital, Cure Kids Cancer Fund, in memory of Karen "Bubbie" Harr, P.O. Box 8200, Morgantown, WV 26506.

