Karen L. Caldwell
Karen L. Caldwell, 73, of Midway, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.

Mrs. Caldwell was born October 20, 1946, in McKees Rocks, a daughter of the late Rose M. Smilnyak Rance.

Karen worked as an insurance adjuster for many of years. In her free time she enjoyed playing bingo and the slots and traveling with her family.

Surviving are her son, James "Jimmie" Williams of Midway, step-grandchildren, Tiffany, Haley and JP Caldwell, and goddaughter Christine Landy.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James J. Caldwell Jr., who passed away in 2015.

Friends and family will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Thomas-Little Funeral Service, Inc., 106 St. John Street, Midway, 724-796-3301. A service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, in the funeral home and interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made directly to the family, P.O. Box 508, Midway, PA 15060.

Please sign the guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
106 St John St
Midway, PA 15060
(724) 796-3301
