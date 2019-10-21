Karen S. McMasters, 59, of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

She was born August 8, 1960, in Waynesburg, a daughter of the late Kenneth Yeager and Shirley Cox Keller.

Karen resided most of her life in Waynesburg. She enjoyed puzzles and collected rooster figurines.

Surviving are two sons, Ronald McMasters Jr. of Carmichaels, Scott McMasters (Stacey Inghram) of Waynesburg; a daughter, Melissa Spriggs (Michael) of Uniontown; 11 grandchildren including Robert McMasters, whom she raised; and brothers and sisters Patricia Yeager of Brave, Debrah Tolley of Carmichaels, Kenneth Yeager of Waynesburg, Roger Yeager of Waynesburg, Sheila Stewart of Vanderbuilt, Linda Hughes of Waynesburg, William Yeager Sr. of Carmichaels and Randy Yeager of Waynesburg.

Deceased are a brother Tony "Mert" Yeager; her former husband, Robert Franklin McMassters Jr.; and a great-niece, Stormie Staggers.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, in Behm Funeral Homes Inc., 182 West High Street, Waynesburg.

Contributions in Karen's memory may be made to . Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com.