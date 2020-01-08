Karen S. Wood Keller, 69, of Waynesburg, died at 6:22 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital.

She was born Thursday, February 23, 1950, in Waynesburg, a daughter of Jean Hilverding Wood of Waynesburg and the late Arleigh A. Wood Jr.

Mrs. Keller spent her entire life in Waynesburg.

Karen was a member of the Washington Street United Methodist Church in Waynesburg. She was a graduate of Waynesburg High School Class of 1968 and was also a graduate of the School of Cosmetology in 1969. She was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4793 Auxiliary and the PDRA Motorcycle Club.

Karen enjoyed crocheting and knitting and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She worked as a hostess for the former Golden Corral in Waynesburg and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Donald C. Keller, whom she married October 28, 1969.

Also surviving are two daughters, Briget Keller and Kimberly (Joshua) Chadwick, all of Waynesburg; two sons, Donald Erik (Lisa) Keller and Jared (Amy) Keller, all of Waynesburg; six grandchildren, Brenden, Trevor, Aaron, Kristin, Ryder and Abigail; a brother, Gary A. (Sandy) Wood of Waynesburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, where services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, with the Rev. William Parker officiating. Burial will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.

Additional information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.