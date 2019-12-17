Karen Simpson, 68, of Washington, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Donnell House.

She was born October 24, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late David Weaverling and Sarah Hopkinson Weaverling.

A homemaker, Ms. Simpson enjoyed cooking and watching cooking channels on television. She also enjoyed crocheting and sudoku puzzles, and loved being at home with her friends and family.

Surviving are a son, Dave (Traci) Simpson of Washington; three brothers, George David Weaverling of Humble, Texas, Thomas (Jeni) Weaverling of Bulger and Ronnie Weaverling of Southview; a sister, Robin (Todd) Yuhas of Southview; three grandchildren, David, Zachary and Chase Simpson; her longtime companion, Daniel Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, George Elmer Simpson Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.