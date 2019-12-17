Karen Simpson (1951 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Simpson.
Service Information
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA
15301
(724)-225-8122
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
William G. Neal Funeral Homes,Ltd. - Washington
925 Allison Avenue
Washington, PA 15301
View Map
Burial
Following Services
West Alexander Cemetery.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Karen Simpson, 68, of Washington, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, in Donnell House.

She was born October 24, 1951, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late David Weaverling and Sarah Hopkinson Weaverling.

A homemaker, Ms. Simpson enjoyed cooking and watching cooking channels on television. She also enjoyed crocheting and sudoku puzzles, and loved being at home with her friends and family.

Surviving are a son, Dave (Traci) Simpson of Washington; three brothers, George David Weaverling of Humble, Texas, Thomas (Jeni) Weaverling of Bulger and Ronnie Weaverling of Southview; a sister, Robin (Todd) Yuhas of Southview; three grandchildren, David, Zachary and Chase Simpson; her longtime companion, Daniel Miller; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased is a son, George Elmer Simpson Jr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 19, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Dec. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.