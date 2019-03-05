Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Sue Bedillion.

Karen Sue Bedillion, 74, of Washington, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Donnell House, Washington, surrounded by her husband and daughters, after battling a rare blood disorder, myelodysplasia.

She was born September 7, 1944, in Washington, a daughter of the late Bernard L. "Bernie" and Esther B. "Blondie" Stansberry Grover.

A 1962 graduate of Washington High School, she went on to graduate from Penn Commercial Business/Technical School.

She worked for 35 years at Sears as assistant automotive manager, retiring in 1998. She then worked for 10 years as administrative assistant for Buffalo Township, retiring in 2019.

An avid card player, she belonged to several local card clubs.

Karen loved her two dogs, Speck and Buddy, and enjoyed going to the casino and traveling, especially to Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

On October 9, 1981, she married Carl D. "Speedy" Bedillion, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Jody Young (Jerry) Fonner; four stepdaughters, Patty Ann (Teddy) Michaliszyn, Michele (Bryan) Leyda, Cheri (Stephen) Zofchak and Nicole Reese; sister Janet (the late John) Rizak; grandchild Melanie (Vinny) Karalus; thirteen stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild, Jessa Mae Karalus; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and niece Candy (Art) VanBriggle.

Deceased is a stepdaughter, Carla Bedillion Molinaro.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Wednesday, March 6, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Joel VanBriggle officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330, or Donnell House, Concordia Hospice, 10 Leet Street, Washington, PA 15301.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.