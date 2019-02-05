Karen Sue Neal, 65, of Scio, Ohio, formerly of Washington, died on Sunday, February 3, 2019, in her home, after having been in declining health.

She was born on July 9, 1953, in Washington, a daughter of the late William G. Neal Jr. and Mildred C. Hague Neal.

A 1971 graduate of Washington High School, she also graduated from Douglas School of Business.

She was Presbyterian.

Karen Sue had once worked as a secretary at William G. Neal Funeral Home and later as a private duty home health aid.

A huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, she loved music and her dogs.

She had previously been married to Robert Church, who is deceased.

Surviving are her son, Ricky Allen (Melissa) Williams of Washington; two brothers, William G. (Debbie) Neal III of Washington and Michael P. Neal of Washington; a sister, Stacey L. (Gary) Snook of Hagerstown, Md.; two grandchildren, Stephen and Madeleine; her stepmother, Martha Kahle Neal of Washington; two stepbrothers, Robert W. (Claire) Kahle of Midland, Texas, and Gary M. (Theresa) Kahle of Dormont; a stepsister, Sheri K. Kahle of McMurray; and a best friend, Sandy Fry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 8. Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to an animal .

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.