Karen Sue Walters Teegarden, 62, of Waynesburg, died at 6:25 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at home.

She was born Saturday, June 1, 1957, in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carl Walters and Edna Knisely Walters.

Mrs. Teegarden was a veteran, having served with the U.S. Air Force. She enjoyed reading, geocaching and fishing. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also loved horses and dogs.

Mrs. Teegarden had worked as an aid at Seabright Personal Care Home in Rogersville. She had also worked at the Brayden Run Animal Hospital and Dollar Tree, both in Waynesburg.

She is survived by her husband, Michael D. Teegarden, whom she married October 17, 1983.

Also surviving are four daughters, Melissa Grody of Mountain View, Calif., Jennifer (Aaron) McConnell of Waynesburg, Holly (Mark) King of Brock and Lisa Teegarden of Marianna; and seven grandchildren.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no public visitation or services. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, are entrusted with her arrangements. Information is available at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.