Karen Sue Wright, 69, of Washington, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in her home.

She was born May 15, 1950, in East Finley Township, a daughter of the late Earl Glenn and Donnice Walker Scott. She attended Trinity schools and went on to be a homemaker and mother for most of her life.

In her early years, she was the very first Pony World Series Queen in Washington County. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafts and spending time with her family. She was an exceptional cook and made the best jelly as well as canning.

On February 10, 1968, she married Thomas R. Wright Sr., who survives. The two had enjoyed 51 years of marriage.

She is survived by three sons, Thomas R. Wright Jr., Stephen C. Wright and Matthew G. (Jen) Wright, all of Washington; as well as a daughter, Christina N. (Shawn) Horne, also of Washington.

She is also survived by two brothers, Richard Glenn (Karen) Scott and James (Debra) Scott, both of Washington; and two sisters, Ruth Ann (the late Lyle) Szupinka of Houston and Wendy (Tom) Uhler of Texas.

Also surviving are three grandchildren, Dylan T. Wright, Shastine Horne and Jacob Horne; as well as one great-granddaughter, Noel Bonato.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, in Nichol Funeral Home, 1873 East Maiden Street, Washington. Additional visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, in Mt. Hermon Baptist Church, 200 Banetown Road, Amity, where a funeral service will be held at 11 with the Reverend David Decker officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

