Karen West Nyandamoh, 72, died in Pittsburgh Sunday, February 9, 2020. She had been in failing health for the past year.

She was born in Waynesburg November 19, 1947, the oldest daughter of Raymond and the late Nannie Stickles West. She was raised on the family farm near Kirby, Greene County.

Karen graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1965 and later The Arsenal School of Nursing. She worked at various hospitals around Pittsburgh, in Hawaii and for Waynesburg College Infirmary before providing private duty nursing care for a number of families in the Pittsburgh area.

On June 17, 1977, she married Ambrose Nyandamoh and together they settled into the Pittsburgh area to raise their family.

Nothing brought Karen more joy than spending time with her family, especially her five grandchilden.

Surviving to cherish her memory, in addition to her husband and her father, are two sons, Nelson (Shani) of Lovettsville, Va., their children, Sahr and Sia and Neil of Pittsburgh, and his sons, Sahr Raymond, Christian and Isaiah; a sister, Kathy West Fowler (Dan) of Washington; two nephews, Derek Fowler of Bridgeville and Ryan Fowler of Washington; a niece, Allyshia Fowler Kohosek of Murraysville; two grand-nieces, Nora and Elly Kohosek; two grand-nephews, Mason and Lucas Kohosek; two aunts, Vivian Filer Eakin and Kathleen West; and several cousins and extended family members.

Deceased, in addition to her mother, are her paternal grandparents, Mod Sr. and Mattie Wood West; maternal grandparents Harry and Hilda Stickles; a maternal uncle, Raymond Stickles (June); paternal aunt Ruth West Varner (Harold); paternal uncles Mod West Jr. (Vaundia), Harold West (Kathleen) and Kent West.

Karen requested that arrangements be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a memorial contribution be made to the .